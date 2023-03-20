Phoenix invests in Glasgow council property

Offices and hotel

Haymarket Yards; rail side view

A ten-storey block, replacing outdated offices, will add to the growing commercial property development in Edinburgh’s Haymarket.

Planning has been approved for the scheme at 20 Haymarket Yards adjacent to the tram stop and main line railways station which are proving a draw for developers.

Elgin House will be demolished to make way for 183,000 sq ft of offices, a 197-room hotel and public realm open area. It is being brought forward by Stamford Property Holdings and potential occupiers are now being sought, with construction set to start next year.

The development in Haymarket Yards will add to growing office and hotel activity in the area

The area is also seeing the near-completion the first phase of the Norman Foster designed offices on a former railway goods yard.

Stamford Property Holdings Uri Goldberg said: “Our development will regenerate and intensify a current brownfield site in Edinburgh city centre,.

The offices are being marketed by Mike Irvine of Savills and Chris Dougray of CBRE.