US HR firm chooses Glasgow for European base

Growth planned

UK reps: Rob Dixon, Matt Smith, Lorna Casey, Oliver Greaves and Matt Lawrence

US human resources company Invisors has opened a European base in Glasgow where it will base half of the 20 UK employees.

The Atlanta-based company, which also operates in Ireland and Canada, has taken offices in Queen Street following discussions with Invest Glasgow, Scottish Development International (SDI) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS).

Invisors is targeting incremental growth in employee numbers as it develops its presence in Europe.

Matt Smith, EMEA operations lead at the company, said: “I’m based in the Glasgow area, so was pleased that our due diligence indicated that Glasgow would be a strong location for our plans. We have seen a lot of value so far in the local talent we have attracted and the support we have received from local partners”

Anne Murray, inward investment manager at Invest Glasgow, said: “In choosing Glasgow, Invisors recognises the quality and availability of a world class talent pool and we are also delighted that they have earmarked Glasgow for the UK headquarters for their graduate scheme.

“As well as their focus on recruiting from the Glasgow graduate population, we are pleased to learn that their growth strategy will see the creation of new jobs for analysts year on year from the wider employment pool.”