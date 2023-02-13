Scottish mother and baby software firm acquired

HealthTech deal

New era: Peter Badger and Jane Stephenson

Health technology company Clevermed, which has developed a mother and baby health care system, has been acquired by System C, a provider of hospital-wide software for the NHS.

The deal is expected to unlock growth and investment for Clevermed’s flagship product, BadgerNet.

Currently, nearly all babies in neonatal units in the UK have their details in BadgerNet and by the end of 2023 it is estimated that 45% of UK pregnancies will be recorded on the system.

Along with clinical access, every day the system supports over 40,000 women and families across the UK who log in for a view of their notes and/ or their baby’s neonatal journey online through the Badger Notes phone app.

Clevermed was the first company to create a single joined up pregnancy and newborn record operating between trusts and health boards, first across Scotland and then rolled out in England. This has been transformational in allowing clinicians, pregnant women, and families to have a full view of their record, wherever they present.

Jane Stephenson, Clevermed CEO said: “Clevermed was founded because there is a great need for IT systems to be part of the wider NHS journey in improving care for newborns, women and families.”

Clevermed works with health boards and trusts in the UK and has worked closely with the New Zealand government and clinical community for more than ten years.

The senior team will remain in place after the acquisition committed to delivering on a strong five-year plan.

Mr Badger said: “We are excited about the future with System C, and the potential it will unlock for Clevermed, the BadgerNet System and for our team.

“We have a close relationship with our staff, the Health Boards and Trusts, and look forward to exploring the many benefits that this partnership will bring to them.

“This is an eagerly awaited next chapter for us, which is all about providing a fantastic platform for continued and exciting innovations in Women and Children’s Health going forward.”

Nick Wilson, CEO of System C said: “The acquisition is a natural fit culturally and technologically. Our values align and our products will work well together enabling us to offer better healthcare outcomes through digital services.

“We want to provide a safe landing place for what Peter Badger, Jane Stephenson and the team at Clevermed have built over many years and to guarantee its future.”