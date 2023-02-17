Qatari sheikh confirms bid for Manchester United

Offer submitted

By a Daily Business reporter |

New money for Old Trafford club

A Qatari sheikh who chairs one of the country’s biggest banks has lodged a bid for Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani, son of a former Prime Minister, submitted his plan to acquire ‘100% of the club’ ahead of Friday night’s 10pm deadline.

Rival offers are expected from the US and possibly Asia while Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of chemicals group Ineos, is keen to buy the club from the Glazer familuy.

Sheikh Hamad Bin-Jaber al-Thani headed the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in the 2000s when stakes were taken in Canary Wharf, the Shard, Chelsea Barracks and the Berkeley and Connaught hotels.

In a statement, he said: “The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”