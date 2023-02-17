Santander eyes £250m tilt for Abrdn division

Private equity target

Abrdn is being refocused by CEO Stephen Bird

Santander, the Spanish bank, is among a number of parties interested in acquiring the private equity unit of Edinburgh-based investment manager Abrdn, it has been claimed.

The unit, which manages investments in private equity funds, could be valued at around £250 million, according to Sky News. It manages around £14 billion worth of private equity assets.

Santander is “one of a small number of parties” said to be keen on a deal.

The private equity funds division is a legacy of Standard Life, which merged with Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017.

Stephen Bird, Abrdn’s chief executive, has been re-focusing the group towards the retail wealth platform space with the £1.5bn acquisition of Interactive Investor the biggest deal he has pulled off.

Pressure on management caused by a slump in assets under management has eased following a revival in its share price, which has rallied from a five-year low of 133p in July last year to 216p currently. This saw the group make a quick return to the FTSE 100 index.

However, analysts believe Abrdn’s full-year results next month will show more asset outflows.

Abrdn shares closed 1.7% lower at 212.4p.

Neither Abrdn nor Santander commented on the private equity report.