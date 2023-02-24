Former Wolseley director takes helm at Vivalda

Manufacturing

Vivalda Group, which has key operations in Cumbernauld, has appointed former Wolseley director Andy McEwan as CEO.

In Janurary 2023 Mr McEwan (pictured) set out his vision and laid out plans to expand the business in three key areas; growing the product range, attracting customers and building branches.

While Peter Johnson continues as group chairman and majority shareholder, former managing director Ben Jayes will play a roving role across the group and retains an interest as a key shareholder and board member.

Mr Johnson said: “Andy has an unrivalled track record within the construction products sector cutting his teeth at Wolseley, and more recently fulfilling a senior role within VPS, the site security specialist.

“Andy brings fresh thinking and real passion to Vivalda Group as we embark on the exciting next phase of its growth, and all the while retaining our strong values of professionalism, integrity and teamwork.”