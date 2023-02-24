Update:

Software

Ex-AWS vice president joins Cloudsoft board

| February 24, 2023

Cloudsoft, the Edinburgh-based software and services company, has appointed former Amazon Web Services (AWS) vice president Dave McCann to its board of directors.

Mr McCann (pictured), a Glasgow university alumni, is originally from Airdrie, Scotland, but now resides in Seattle, US.

After joining AWS in 2014, Mr McCann’s organisation built and managed a portfolio of  services including marketplace, control services, migration services, data exchange and more. AWS Marketplace for example successfully scaled to bring 12,000 software products from over 3,000 suppliers to millions of active buyers worldwide.

Mr McCann said: “Cloudsoft was on my radar, initially as a talented AWS engineering partner, but then as a lighthouse example of a Scottish scale-up with big potential.”

, , Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Former Wolseley director takes helm at Vivalda

Vivalda Group, which has key operations in Cumbernauld, has appointed former Wolseley director Andy McEwanRead More

McDonald selected as CEO at Scotwork UK

Negotiation skills development consultancy Scotwork has appointed Horace McDonald as CEO. Mr McDonald (pictured), previouslyRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.