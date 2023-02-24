Ex-AWS vice president joins Cloudsoft board

Software

Cloudsoft, the Edinburgh-based software and services company, has appointed former Amazon Web Services (AWS) vice president Dave McCann to its board of directors.

Mr McCann (pictured), a Glasgow university alumni, is originally from Airdrie, Scotland, but now resides in Seattle, US.

After joining AWS in 2014, Mr McCann’s organisation built and managed a portfolio of services including marketplace, control services, migration services, data exchange and more. AWS Marketplace for example successfully scaled to bring 12,000 software products from over 3,000 suppliers to millions of active buyers worldwide.

Mr McCann said: “Cloudsoft was on my radar, initially as a talented AWS engineering partner, but then as a lighthouse example of a Scottish scale-up with big potential.”