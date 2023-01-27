NRC UK rebrands as Sureclean after buy-out

Cleaning firm deal

Mark Kelly and Simon Gibb

Mark Kelly, president of operations at industrial cleaning and emergency response company NRC UK, has acquired the business along with a long-serving industry executive.

The buyout of the Aberdeenshire firm for an undisclosed sum will see it re-brand to Sureclean, its earlier name. Simon Gibb joins the board as executive chairman.

The deal includes all of the assets and the 30-strong team of NRC Environmental Services UK, along with several international operating areas and rental services. NRC Wastewater Services (Liverpool) is not part of the transaction.

There are plans to double the headcount in the first year.

Mr Kelly, who becomes managing director, said: “Today is the beginning of a new direction and phase for the business and team.

“We have plans that range from immediate carry over of NRC activities to longer term investment into clean energy innovations.”

Mr Gibb said: “Between us we have more than 60 years’ of combined management experience in environmental best practices to ensure we are ready to help protect the planet with any industrial cleaning project or hazardous spill emergency.”

He added “Our rebrand to Sureclean will combine existing synergies across our teams, service provision and specialisms which will ultimately ensure we have the platform to advance environmental and social sustainability.”