Digital solutions firm transACT adds Scottish base

Expansion plan

Recruitment: Duncan Girvan

Digital transformation business transACT Technology Solutions is creating 20 jobs in Glasgow after establishing its Scottish headquarters in the city.

The move comes as part of an international expansion for the London-based firm, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The firm has taken offices in West George Street, headed by recently-appointed director Duncan Girvan.

transACT has enjoyed continual growth since forming in 2013, with offices in Dublin and Gibraltar and plans are underway to open a North American hub later this year.

“As we look to broaden our reach, it makes sense to set up our Scottish headquarters in the country’s largest city,” said Glasgow-born Mr Girvan, who is already overseeing a recruitment drive for areas including cloud, security and operations.

“The business is going through an exciting period of growth and this move will see a dynamic new operation flying the flag for Scotland.

“As a proud Glaswegian, I’m delighted to have our Scottish base in the city and transACT will help the local economy prosper by creating a slew of professional jobs while winning local, national and international contracts.”

Global sales director Gavin Kilpatrick said: “We will also be focusing on the north of England from our Glasgow hub and aim to play a pivotal role within the Scottish and northern English business communities, working to address the skills gaps and support their digital transformation journeys.”

Early projects will see transACT working with Invest Glasgow, the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI), Business Gateway, Strathclyde University and Skills Development Scotland, as well as IoD Scotland.

Mr Girvan added: “Our priority will be to enable small and midsize businesses to grow at scale by providing expertise and funding to accelerate digital transformation projects, with a focus on traditional on-prem industries such as manufacturing, transport and logistics.”