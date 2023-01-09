Connelly Group adds Brookfield Alarms to portfolio

Security deal

Connelly Group Holdings has acquired Renfrewshire safety and security business Brookfield Alarms for undisclosed sum as the sector continues to consolidate.

Trading as Connelly Security Systems, it was established in Bishopbriggs in 1986 by brothers Jim, Pat and Paul Connelly.

The group has acquired around 25 security businesses over the last quarter of a decade and this latest acquisition adds about 3,500 customers, taking the total to more than 40,000..

Brookfield Alarms, based in Brookfield between Johnstone and Bridge of Weir, has been installing systems to domestic and commercial customers across the west of Scotland for more than 40 years.

Owners Robert and Elaine MacIntyre are retiring while all of Brookfield Alarms’ staff – a combination of sales, engineering and support teams – are being retained and additional engineering resources will be recruited.

Paul Connelly, managing director of Connelly Group Holdings, said: “We are delighted the MacIntyres chose CGH to help look after their staff and customers after such a long journey. We are all looking forward to working together in the years ahead.”

Paul Macdonald, a corporate and M&A partner at Harper Macleod who advised Connelly Group, said: “The security sector is consolidating as manufacturers, suppliers and installers look to integrate new technologies.

“We would expect this trend to continue into 2023 and beyond as international, national and regional operators look for growth opportunities.”