Inker hired to lead Kelso Pharma’s UK growth

Speciality drugs

Kelso Pharma, the Borders-based specialty pharma business, has appointed senior pharmaceutical executive, Mark Inker, as its first UK managing director.

Mr Inker, pictured, has more than 30 years’ experience in commercialisation of pharmaceutical and medical device products and has a strong track record for growing businesses in the sector.

Kelso Pharma is focused on bringing innovative, value added, specialty medicines to the European healthcare markets.

Mr Inker will work with the Kelso Pharma team to identify growth and expansion opportunities across the UK and help to lead Kelso Pharma’s first portfolio business, Stirling Anglian Pharmaceuticals (SAP).

CEO Tom Stratford, said: “It goes without saying that Mark’s diverse and varied career across the pharma sector places him as one of the most well respected and innovative leaders in the sector.

“As we enter what is set to be a busy year for our growing business, Mark will help us to continue building key relationships and collaborations that will support our ambitions for growth in the UK and beyond.”