Wetherspoon posts loss | retail footfall improves

Markets: Live

8.15am: London edges higher

The FTSE 100 eked out a small gain to edge above 7000, trading 3.54 points higher at 7,000.81.

7am: FirstGroup warned on west coast route

Avanti West Coast, operated by First Group and Italian firm Trenitalia, has been given a short-term extension for the Glasgow-London rail route but has been warned it needs to “drastically improve services”. Full story here

7am: Wetherspoon loss

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon plunged to a £30.4m pre-tax loss before exceptionals for the year to the end of July from a £102.5m profit in 2019. Full story here

Retail footfall improves

Footfall in Scotland’s retail destinations rose 1.4 percentage points last month compared to the previous month, and up 6.9% year on year, but remains the joint weakest in the UK.

Data from the Scottish Retail Consortium and Sensormatic Solutions showed footfall 13.4% lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The average decline across the UK on pre-Covid levels was 9.8%. Northern Ireland was also down 13.4%, while the northwest of England was the best-performing region with a drop of 4.7%.

House prices fall

UK house prices edged down marginally in September, according to Halifax house price index. Prices fell 0.1% in the month, compared to a 0.3% rise in August. Annually, prices rose 9.9%, slowing from 11.4% annual growth seen in August.

Global markets

Stocks on Wall Street closed in the red as investors digested a surprisingly big production cut from OPEC+, and looked ahead to the nonfarm payrolls report today.

At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.15%, as the S&P 500 lost 1.02% and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.68%.

Twitter lost 3.72% amid reports that some of the financial backers of Elon Musk’s controversial deal to buy the social network were backing out.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.4% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down 0.7%.