New oil & gas licences will help avoid blackouts

Energy security

OIl and gas will be needed for decades to come

A new oil and gas licensing round for the North Sea announced today will be crucially important in meeting Britain’s energy demands and avoiding blackouts in the future, says the industry body.

Prime minister Liz Truss said that she hopes more than 100 licences will be awarded some will be fast-tracked so that oil and gas can be developed rapidly and provide greater security of supply.

The announcement coincides with the National Grid’s Winter Outlook, which warns that the UK’s growing reliance on imported gas has left it exposed to global shortages that could cause rolling blackouts over the coming months.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says gas produced in Scottish and other UK waters is under the UK’s control and so is a bulwark against such threats.

Four key areas in the Southern North Sea, off Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, have been identified by the North Sea Transition Authority as priorities for licensing. This is because the southern North Sea is richer in gas and has known reserves near existing infrastructure. It means they can be brought into production quickly to boost the UK’s energy security.