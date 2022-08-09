Exception among most innovative cloud firms

Top 40 ranking

By a Daily Business contributor |

Scott McGlinchey: timely recognition (pic: Terry Murden)

Exception has been ranked within the Top 40 Most Innovative Cloud Computing Companies in Scotland, by Best Start Up Scotland.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, the UK tech company was awarded the accolade on the strength of it “standing out” among 100,000 companies, startups and institutions across Scotland.

Exception was nominated inside the top 40 major tech firms, based on its track record, executive leadership, market share and innovation, together with Environmental, Social and Governance Rating (ESG) rating.

CEO of Exception, Scott McGlinchey, said: “Being among the Top 40 is excellent. It is a testament to our multidisciplinary cloud services that we expertly deliver to UK-wide public and private sector organisations.

“The recognition is timely as we have gained even more AWS Cloud Accreditation this year, including Lambda Specialisation.

“Our Lamba cloud credentials adds significant extra business value to our clients through our qualified cloud professionals and digital solutions. AWS accreditation is a proven worldwide industry credential.”

Exception’s second professional accolade this summer

The Top 40 Cloud accolade complements Exception’s other achievements this summer; it was recently awarded a Top 50 Service Firm accolade worldwide, by the Consulting Report.

Exception was selected among hundreds of major global service firms that bring “unmatched service and support, annually – those “worthy of recognition.”

Achieving both recognitions strengthens Exception’s growing reputation and capability as a leading digital transformation business, working with both public and private customers across the UK.

Exception’s Cloud Services provide organisations with the skills, tools and expertise to develop, migrate and run their data and applications securely on the cloud.

It has been a partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) since 2019 and holds the following AWS accreditations: Individuals, Technical, Business, Foundational Certified Individuals, Technical Certified Individuals and Lambda Specialisation

Exception utilises AWS cloud to underpin its cloud services, including Data Integration as a Service, Cloud Migration and Cloud Management.

Find out more about Exception’s cloud services.