HFD Group bolsters board with two directors

| August 9, 2022
Stuart Teape and Katrina Ovenden

Scottish commercial property company HFD Group has made two appointments to its board, with the promotion of Katrina Ovenden and Stuart Teape to legal director and finance director respectively.

Ms Ovenden has spent over four years as HFD’s in-house solicitor offering strategic legal counsel and, prior to joining the property company, held roles with leading Scottish and London-based law firms.

She is also a trustee of the HFD Charitable Foundation, which supports a range of charities and projects in Glasgow and the wider Lanarkshire area, including partnering with Virgin Money on the Glasgow Community Anchors’ Fund that has so far committed more than £700,000 of local support.

Mr Teape joined HFD in July 2021 and previously held a number of senior finance roles within the construction industry, having initially trained at PwC. He also supports the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland with its ongoing mentoring scheme for students alongside his day-to-day role leading the finance division.

The new appointments bring the numbers on the board up to 12, retaining a 50:50 gender balance.

