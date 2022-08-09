Cushman & Wakefield expands Scots teams

Property

Scott McKenzie and Megan Neil

Cushman & Wakefield has expanded its Scottish operation with a number of appointments across its teams.

Scott McKenzie joins as an associate director with the building consultancy department. Based in Glasgow, he returns to the business where he started his career as an assistant building surveyor before moving to JLL for over seven years. Joining him is Josh Brines who has been appointed as senior building surveyor.

Rachael Docherty joins the Glasgow valuations team as a senior surveyor and Gary Kong joins the Edinburgh valuations team as a surveyor.

Ksenija Kasijan and Marcin Dzikowski join the asset services team based in Glasgow as Surveyors.

Alan Kennedy has been appointed to the global occupier services team as a surveyor alongside Megan Neil who will be based in Edinburgh. Joining as a surveyor, Ms Neil who is fluent in Swedish, was previously the estates manager for CHAS.

Sheila Munro joins the lease and transaction advisory team as a senior surveyor, working across both Glasgow and Edinburgh offices.

Stuart Dorward, managing partner Scotland & head of project management, UK said: “Like most industries attracting good talent is an ongoing commitment in a competitive landscape so we’re particularly delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the Scotland team.

“We have a robust learning and development pathway that the team will benefit from and with our continued business growth, they will be actively engaged in contributing to company’s success.”