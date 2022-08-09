Rangers keep Champions League dream alive

PSV await in play-off

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Victory: van Bronckhorst

Champions League 3rd qualifying round, 2nd leg

Rangers 3 Union SG 0 (agg: 3-2)

Ibrox Stadium

Rangers stayed on course for the Champions League group stages with a superb victory over Belgians Union SG.

The win takes the Glasgow side through to the play-off round, where PSV Eindhoven lie in wait after their 4-3 extra-time win over Monaco.

The home side were up against it going into the return clash having lost the first leg 2-0, the history books showing they had never overturned a 2-0 deficit in Europe.

A penalty from James Tavernier on the stroke of half-time was just what the home team needed, the goal sparking Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team into life after the break.

Further goals from Antonio-Mirko Colak and Malik Tillman – his first for the club – clinched the historic win on another pulsating European night at Ibrox.

Rangers looked like they would have to see the tie out with ten men after James Sands was sent off for a second yellow, only for the American to win a reprieve on the say-so of the assistant referee.

The visitors weren’t so fortunate, Amani being collecting a second booking in stoppage-time.

Rangers will host PSV next week, with the return in Eindhoven the following week.

Van Bronckhorst will be confident of a successful return to his homeland as he seeks to unlock the Champions League group stage riches.

Should they fail to get past the Dutch side, there will be a place in the Europa League group phase for Rangers, who came so close to lifting the trophy against Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Goals: Rangers – Tavernier (45), Colak (58), Tillman (79).

Rangers: McLaughlin, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands (Davies, 79), Barisic, Lawrence (Kamara, 87), Lundstram, Arfield (Matondo, 64), Tillman, Colak (Morelos, 79), Kent.