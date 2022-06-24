LIV golf rebels ‘banned’ from Scottish Open

Players missing

Lee Westwood at the Scottish Open in 2018 (pic: Terry Murden)

A number of top European golfers will not appear at next month’s Genesis Scottish Open as the governing authority is expected to ban players who have joined the rebel Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series from taking part.

Ryder Cup stars such as Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio García will be among those missing at East Lothian’s Renaissance Club for the traditional warm-up for the Open Championship which takes place this year at St Andrews.

Confirmation, due later today, follows a decision to allow players who have joined the LIV Golf series to play at St Andrews.

The Scottish Open, this year played between July 7-10, is now co-sanctioned by DP World Tour and the US-based PGA Tour which has taken a hard line in suspending any members who have played in LIV events.

The DP World Tour is under pressure from the PGA Tour to take a hard line and the Scottish Open is the first tournament to test the strength of their strategic alliance signed 20 months ago in the response to the LIV threat.

Five of the world’s top ten players and the current holders of all four major titles: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Matt Fitzpatrick, are still expected to join this year’s Scottish Open line-up.

