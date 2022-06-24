London opens higher despite retail sales fall

Daily Business Live

8.05am: London higher

Shares in London opened higher as investors shrugged off the government’s defeat in two by-elections and the downturn in retail sales.

The FTSE 100 was 27 points higher at 7,047.27.

7.30am: Retail sales fall

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.5% in May as consumers cut back on their food shop.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics are a fresh indication of the impact of surging inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7% monthly fall in retail sales in May.

The ONS now estimates that sales volumes in April rose by 0.4% from March, a much smaller increase than the originally reported 1.4% increase.

Global markets

European equity markets slumped sharply yesterday, knocked back by concerns that its two biggest economies could well be sliding into recession, but the FTSE 100 was called to open higher after closed down 68.77 points, or 1.0%, at 7,020.45.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.6%, the S&P 500 was up 1.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6%.

The positive mood spread to Asia this morning with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 1.2%, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.7%.