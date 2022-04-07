Saica packaging site sold for 1,000 homes development

Housing plan

A new neighbourhood will emerge on the Saica site

Developer Osborne+Co and the build-to-rent company Moda Living have acquired the Edinburgh site occupied by paper and cardboard manufacturer Saica.

The partners plan 1,000 homes on the 15.5-acre site at the Maybury junction with the aim of submitting plans to the council within the next 12 months. The development has an estimated value of £350m.

Spain-headquartered Saica announced in February 2020 that it would be relocating to a purpose-built facility in Livingston.

Its regional director Adam Haycock, said: “When it came to assessing the multiple bids received for this site, Saica selected Moda and Osborne due to the consortium’s commitment to creating a new neighbourhood with appropriate amenities and infrastructure.”

Saica will be Moda’s second major development site in Edinburgh and fourth in Scotland making it the country’s largest build-to-rent developer operator.

Last month, the 500-home Moda, The McEwan on the site of the former Fountainbridge brewery, welcomed its first residents. Osborne+Co has also acquired several sites in Glasgow.