Saica to relocate staff to new production site in Livingston

New packaging plant

Closing: the plant in Edinburgh will shut and staff will move

Saica Group has unveiled plans for a purpose-built production facility in Livingston for its packaging business division, Saica Pack.

The new site will offer the latest technologies and a commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

Changes in customer demand, aging facilities and challenges associated with existing site locations led the company to take a major step in order to increase Saica Pack’s capacity and offering.

The company will move from a two-site structure with the closure of its Edinburgh and Milngavie sites. The new site will be completed by the end of 2021. The vast majority of new roles at the Livingston site will be filled by existing staff members.

Adam Haycock, regional director for Saica Pack Scotland, said: “This is a landmark day for Saica Pack and the wider company, as we take a significant step-forward in Scotland.

“Once fully operational, our new Livingston site will offer the latest and most innovative technologies while improving our service and capacity.

“This new site gives us the capacity to invest further in the future as we want to remain a leading provider of corrugated packaging in Scotland and enhance our offering to our customers.”

Saica’s Grangemouth Sheet Plant will be unaffected by this announcement.