CCG to build first phase of Western Harbour scheme

Work due to start

Granton is being transformed with new apartments

Western Harbour housing development in Leith has taken a significant step forward after CCG Group, one of Scotland’s largest privately-owned construction and manufacturing companies, announced it would be developing the first phase of a 938-home development.

Construction will start in the summer on 118 private homes with completion due in the first half of 2024. They will be next to the Harbour Point & Gateway development by Forth Ports and Rettie & Co, completed in 2019.

The development is adjacent to the recently completed Victoria Primary School and Nursery and will benefit from the soon to be completed Tram terminal.

Carole Cran, chief financial officer of landowners Forth Ports Group, said: “Today’s news marks an important next chapter in the development of Western Harbour.”

David Wylie, managing director of CCG Group, said: “I am delighted that CCG has secured Western Harbour in what will be a fantastic new development of low carbon homes in Newhaven. The extent of regeneration in the district and the wider area of Granton is significant and we are playing a key role.”

Matthew Benson, director of Rettie & Co, said: “It’s fantastic news that a developer of the strength and calibre of CCG is coming to Western Harbour. The homes they will deliver can only add to the quality of what is already a sought-after location.”