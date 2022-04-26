Half of decision makers regret new hires 

Recruitment blunders

Matt Weston: bad hires can have serious implications

Nearly half (46%) of senior decision makers believe they have made a bad hire in the past 12 months, with small businesses more likely to feel the impact, according to new analysis.

Economic resurgence and appetite for growth over the past 12 months has increased recruitment demand, leading to a talent shortage that triggered poor hiring decisions.

Three in five (61%) respondents to a survey felt that settling for a candidate whose skills did not match the role requirements was the main reason for employing a bad hire, closely followed by rushing the hiring process (56%).

Seven in 10 (70%) businesses agree that the impact of making a bad hire is worse than it was 12 months ago. SMEs felt the pain more deeply than larger organisations, with 82% reporting increasingly severe negative impacts.

The findings emerged in research by recruitment consultancy Robert Half, which identifies the trends, issues and concerns of general managers, chief financial officers and chief information officers.

Commenting on the findings, Matt Weston, senior managing director for the UK, Ireland, UAE and BeNeLux, said: “Making a bad hire can have serious implications, as the time and expense taken to recruit and onboard a new employee can feel like wasted time and effort when it doesn’t work out.

“Bad hires tend to happen when businesses are unable to take the time required to plan a process, assess candidates and do their due diligence, which leads to rushed decisions and making the wrong compromises, especially in today’s tight market.”

Businesses that made a bad hire in the last 12 months that ultimately ended in the candidate and client parting ways will already have invested vital resources and now face the prospect of paying more for their next hire.

Average starting salaries for professional services roles have increased by 4.9% in the last six months alone, and more than half (53%) of business leaders are having to pay new hires more than current employees.

Bearing in mind the additional cost, business leaders are keen to learn from past mistakes, with 44% agreeing that better vetting is the most important step for avoiding a bad hire.

In a busy market where businesses may not be able to find all that they seek, identifying experience, knowledge and skills that cannot be compromised is also crucial (42%), although some compromise, for example on hybrid or remote working arrangements, may still be required.

Mr Weston added: With companies turning their attention to retaining talent and acquiring fresh skills to enable growth that can offset rising costs, making the right hiring decisions has never been more important and quite often bad hires can happen because the job description wasn’t right from the outset.

“With the widespread struggle for talent due to an ongoing skills shortage, headhunting could be a way to help reduce the risks involved with bringing a new employee onboard.”