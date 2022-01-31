OGUK gets new name to reflect energy shift

Trade group

OGUK members are involved in the Dogger Bank project

Britain’s offshore oil and gas industry trade body is getting a new name to recognise the sector’s move to cleaner energies.

OGUK will continue to champion the oil and gas sector but from 14 February it will become Offshore Energies UK .

Its members are already involved in some market leading low-carbon projects across the country and 13 member companies won key roles in the 17 ScotWind projects recently announced by Crown Estates Scotland.

Deirdre Michie, CEO, said: “Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK’s energy security – and to drive the transition to low-carbon energy.

“Following an extensive strategic review, we recognised that we too need to evolve to reflect what is happening in our sector. Working with our members, we are driving forward towards the net zero energy future we all want to see. Our innovative companies, people and communities will add value to the UK economy as we build an integrated offshore energy sector.

“This is a natural next step for our organisation, which builds on our heritage of proudly championing the UK’s oil and gas industry.

“Extending our representation to include renewable and carbon cutting industries will better reflect the agile nature of the companies involved in energy production. We share the same interests, determination and ambition to deliver an integrated net-zero energy system that is cleaner and greener but also secure and sustainable.”

Members are involved in a number of low-carbon projects, Including:

Acorn Hydrogen & CCS – to turn natural gas into clean hydrogen

Equinor’s Dogger Bank – the world’s largest windfarm