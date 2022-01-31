Purplebricks loss | Barratt deal | Omega | Craneware

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

11am: Barratt in £250m deal for land promoter

Barratt Developments has acquired land promotor Gladman Developments in a £250m deal on a debt free and cash free basis.

Cheshire-based Gladman operates as a land promoter in the UK with particular strength in the south of England.

In its last financial year, to 31 March 2021, Gladman, despite the ongoing disruption created by COVID-19, secured planning consent on 2,760 plots across 15 sites with a high planning success rate and, through its targeted marketing, secured sales of 2,796 plots on 18 sites to housebuilders and housing associations.

It reported profit before tax of £6.9m and gross assets of £212.3m at that date.

Following the acquisition, Gladman will operate as a stand-alone business within the Group led by its experienced management team, including David Gladman, Chairman and Victoria Hesson, CEO.

Commenting on the acquisition, Steven Boyes, chief operating officer at Barratt Developments, said: “Gladman’s strong credentials in identifying attractive land and promoting sites through the planning process will be an important addition to the Group.”

He said the deal will further strengthen Barratt’s ability to deliver its medium-term target to build 20,000 homes per year.

9.30am: Vodafone talk lifts index

Blue chips began the week positively, as forecast, with the FTSE 100 up 4 points at 7,470.

“A decent start to the week for markets in Europe and Asia hopefully sets the tone for a better five-day trading session for investors, given the carnage we’ve seen for most of January,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Chatter about Vodafone being the next activist investor target put the telecoms company at the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard, with several tech-related names close behind.

“The fact that Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Ocado are pushing ahead might suggest investors haven’t completely gone off tech investments.

“Some of the value stocks which have done well during the recent market rotation were among the biggest fallers on Monday, including Imperial Brands and Anglo American.

“However, it is far too early to firmly state the value rally is over, particularly as we would need to see significantly more than just a day’s trading to define a trend.

“The big event on the calendar this week will be the Bank of England’s interest rate decision, where it is almost certainly going to raise rates. This is widely expected by the market and unlikely to prompt any volatility among UK stocks unless the central bank is aggressive with the amount by which it puts up rates.”

7am: Purplebricks loss

Online estate agency Purplebricks posted a first half loss of £20.2 million, including a £3.6m provision for potential claims arising from processing issues in its lettings business.

There was also £2.7m relating to impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets in the lettings business, and a charge of £7.3m arising from de-recognition of deferred tax assets.

Instructions fell by 38% to 21,131 (H1 21: 34,150), but average revenue per instruction (ARPI) increased by 15% to £1,642, driven by higher attachment rates, pricing optimisation and phasing of higher conveyancing income

Total fee income fell by 29% to £34.7m (H1 21: £48.8m), with the reduction partially offset by the increase in ARPI. Revenue was down 7% to £41.3m (H1 21: £44.2m), benefiting from revenue earned in the prior period.

Market share of properties sold by volume was 3.9%, down from 4.8% last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at £0.8m (H1 21: profit of £8.4m).

CEO Vic Darvey said: “The first half was undoubtedly challenging, with the implementation of a major change to our operating model coinciding with the UK property market experiencing a substantial fall in new instructions.

“This dynamic led to a disappointing financial performance but we are confident that we now have the right levers in place to drive a stronger financial performance going forward.

“Our lettings business, while relatively small, has significant potential. We were disappointed by the process issues that we became aware of in our lettings business in December. These are being corrected and a root and branch review of the lettings business has been completed in relation to our processes and procedures.

“Looking ahead, the outlook for the housing market remains uncertain and we expect the constrained levels of sales supply to continue throughout the second half. The initial results from our operational improvements are very encouraging and there are early signs of improving market conditions during January, although we do not anticipate a meaningful financial benefit until FY 23.”

7am: Omega fundraising

Omega, the Scottish medical diagnostics company, has confirmed speculation that it is in discussions with certain investors and shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising.

In a statement, it said: “Market conditions remain challenging and accordingly any issue of equity would be at a discount to the current share price. Any fundraise would include an open offer to accommodate retail investors.

“As per the announcement of 19 January, the company has significant cash resources . Accordingly, there is no immediate need to raise additional capital and the company may choose not to proceed with a fundraising until such time as conditions are more favourable.”

7am: Craneware doubles revenue

Group revenues at Scottish health billing software firm Craneware more than doubled in the six months to the end of December.

In a trading update it said the results will include a five-month contribution from Sentry Data Systems, acquired last July, and are in line with management’s expectations.

Revenue rose 110% to approximately $80m with an adjusted EBITDA increase of 75% to over $23m.

Keith Neilson, CEO, said: “Our aim is to transform the business of US healthcare. The global pandemic has highlighted the importance of usable financial and operational data and it is expected this realisation will drive future investment by hospitals.

“Through our increased scale and data sets, we are even better placed to provide innovative new ways to measurably impact operational and financial performance and are increasingly confident and energised by the opportunity ahead.”

7am: Ryanair plunges to loss

Ryanair saw losses of €96million (£80million) in the final three months of 2021, with the budget airline warning it would continue to need to discount fares in the coming months amid a ‘hugely uncertain outlook’.

Europe’s largest carrier by passenger numbers, reiterated its forecast loss for its full financial year ending 31 March at €250million-€450million.

Global markets

London was expected to recover some of Friday’s losses by taking a lead from US stock futures and Asia, where the markets opened the new week in positive territory.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo closed up 1.1%, the Hang Seng Index rose 1.1% in an abbreviated trading session on Monday ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday. Financial markets in Shanghai are closed all week.

Brent crude broke through $91 amid concerns over Russia’s threats to Ukraine.

Updates are due from Shell, BT, Virgin Money and Vodafone, but the main focus of the week will be on the Bank of England which is expected to raise the interest rate to 0.5%.