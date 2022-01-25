Linear makes head office switch to Maxim Park

Eurocentral letting

New home: Maxim Park

Construction consultancy Linear Group has taken 15,000 sq ft of Grade A office space at Eurocentral’s Maxim Park as its new head office.

The move sees 55 full time staff relocate and the promise of 25 further posts being created over the next three years.

The company, which also has offices in Manchester and Rotherham, has agreed a ten-year lease on Building 7 with landlord Shelborn Asset Management. Balfour Beatty occupies the building’s other two floors.

Letting agents Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of Shelborn while Graham + Sibbald advised the Linear Group on the deal.

Stephen Holmes, CEO at Linear Group, said: “Our move to Maxim Park represents a key milestone in the growth and evolution of Linear Group.

“As we continue to drive forward our ambitions, this location ensures we are well positioned to expand capacity and continue to attract the best talent, ensuring flexibility and appeal which is just what we need.”