Search begins to replace Millican at Scottish Water

CEO leaving

Douglas Millican: leaving

Douglas Millican will step down as Scottish Water’s chief executive next year after 10 years in the role and 20 years on its board and executive leadership team.

He will continue to lead the publicly-owned organisation until his successor is appointed.

Mr Millican was previously finance and regulation director and has worked in the water sector in Scotland for 25 years.

He said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to announce my intention to step-down so that a new chief executive can be appointed who will lead Scottish Water through the extensive preparation needed for the next regulatory period starting in 2027.”

The organisation employs over 4,000 people and is one of Scotland biggest infrastructure investors, investing more than £700 million annually.

Scottish Water chairman, Dame Susan Rice, said: “Douglas has steered the organisation at a time of greater change and challenge than normal. Scottish Water emerges as an even stronger, more cohesive business, serving its employees, its customers and indeed all people in Scotland at a very high standard.

“An orderly approach to succession is also the hallmark of a well-run business.”

Scottish Water will commence an internal and external search for a new chief executive.