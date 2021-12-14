Socialising curbs unveiled to halt Omicron surge

Tighter measures

Shops will reintroduce crowding measures

New restrictions have been announced that will see a return to home working and new limits on shops and hospitality venues.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that working from home will again become a legal requirement on employers.

Shops will see a return to physical barriers, such as those designed to avoid crowding and bottlenecks.

For hospitality businesses, there will be measures to avoid crowding at bars and between tables.

Guidance will be issued for different sectors later this week, Ms Sturgeon told MSPs.

`Ms Sturgeon said she was “not cancelling Christmas” but asked everyone to reduce to a minimum the number of contacts they have with other households.

“If you do plan on socialising – either at home or in indoor public places – we are asking that you limit the number of households represented in your group to a maximum of three,” she said.

She said this limit does not apply to people’s main Christmas celebration.

Ms Sturgeon said new guidance will also make clear employers will need to enable staff “who were working from home at the start of the pandemic to do so again is now a legal duty”.

She said more people could be working from home than are currently doing so.

“We are not yet maximising the impact of home working to reduce the overall number of contacts we are having,” she said.

She that for those who cannot work from home, they should sign up for an extended workplace testing scheme, which delivers lateral flow kits twice a week.

The First Minister said the Scottish government was urging the Treasury to come up with new funds, saying that a lack of funding was “unacceptable”, but in the meantime £100 million had been found from the Scottish Budget to help businesses.

This will mainly be targeted at those in the hospitality and food supply sectors affected by last week’s advice to cancel Christmas parties.

An additional £100m for the Self Isolation Support Grant has also been announced in anticipation of an increase in the number of eligible people asked to isolate.

Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “We said yesterday that the Scottish Government had the cash to support businesses and it’s very welcome that they [the Scottish government] have now accepted that and used the funding at their disposal.

“Many Scottish businesses have been hammered by the change in guidance and it was vital that the SNP Government gave them extra support to prevent job losses.

“We need to know when this funding will come forward. Small businesses are crying out for help now and they need to know this money will reach them before Christmas.”

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said: “Retailers will strive to implement and operationalise these latest changes, albeit they are being asked to do so at incredibly short notice, without sight of the detailed regulations or guidance, and slap bang during what is for many the busiest trading weekend of the year.”

Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, said:“The economy should remain as open as is feasibly safe to do so in the coming weeks. Every effort must go into Covid secure tools that can protect public health and build confidence.”

The Treasury has indicated that there will be further support, particularly if businesses are forced to close.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to have ordered Treasury officials to work on contingency plans to help pubs, bars and restaurants.

Government sources insist there is no immediate plan for a formal lockdown, but one Treasury official told The Times: “If we do get to a position where we are telling businesses that they have to shut their doors then it is not unreasonable for them to expect additional government support. That could mean a return to the furlough scheme.”

While the guidance is tightened in Scotland, senior UK ministers have agreed to remove all countries from the international travel red list, according to reports in Westminster.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce the move today which should result in the Government’s hotel quarantine system being shelved again.

The 11 countries currently on the red list are: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Ministers recently admitted that the domestic spread of Omicron meant the system needed to be overhauled.

The variant is now running rampant across the country, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid having previously said the justification for the current border system has been ‘minimised’.

However, despite the expected change on the red list, tougher travel testing rules introduced in response to Omicron are due to remain in place.