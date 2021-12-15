Frog hires four for next phase of growth

Mental health

Mental health and wellbeing software specialist Frog Systems has announced four key hires.

Three of the four new starts will be partnership managers, responsible for bringing new opportunities to the business.

Two of the appointees are familiar names within the tech start-up scene. Nick Murray (pictured – supplied) and Declan McLaughlin both have senior roles in the Scottish leadership of StartUp Grind, the global community designed to educate, inspire, and connect tech entrepreneurs.

Mr Murray joins from not-for-profit employment support organisation AAI Employability where he led on enterprise engagement.

He has also been heavily involved in a number of diversity, inclusion and social impact programmes in Scotland.

Mr McLaughlin, who is a trained nutritionist and positive mental wellbeing advocate, leaves the commercial team at back therapy company BackHug and will work out of Frog Systems’ London office.

Xavier Lopez, who has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate and public sector sales account management for managed IT services as well as a background in international diplomacy, takes up the third partnership manager post, while administration specialist and long-term volunteer with Girlguiding Scotland Angela McGregor steps into the role of executive assistant where she will provide sales support.

Phil Worms, CEO of Frog Systems, said: “Our four new appointments bring with them a wealth of experience, skills and proven success as well as a dedication to helping others.

“They are committed to our purpose in the mental health and wellbeing space and will help us grow what is already a substantial pipeline of opportunities. This is an exciting time to be joining us and we are delighted to welcome them to our team.”

The company intends to raise Series A funding in the middle of next year. It recently announced that a new funding round had raised £846,000 which also saw most of its staff buy shares.