Bath firm says robots will protect jobs in long term

£1.5m investment

Demand is rising for Carron Bathrooms’ range

A bath manufacturer has invested a six-figure sum in robotics technology that will enable the business to fully automate its production.

Carron Bathrooms, which operates from a 16,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Carron, Falkirk, has used a £1.5million bank package to install six robotic lines.

The company said the investment will increase efficiencies as the spraying, trimming and packing of its products will all now being completed automatically.

It said the automation will provide long-term protection for its 126 employees.

It told Daily Business that it would increase capacity to capitalise on increased demand at short notice.

It would also “significantly reduce manual handling and associated employee fatigue” and allow the firm to become more efficient and assist in mitigating raw material increases in the market.

“With regard to employment, without the ability to grow or improve efficiency, we were far more likely to suffer redundancies,” it said in a statement. “Our hope is that the improved efficiency and increased responsiveness will grow market share and sustain long term employment.”

With a trading history dating back to 1759, Carron Bathrooms was originally an iron foundry, before evolving its operations into the manufacture of baths in 1982. The business has grown significantly in recent years and has an annual turnover of more than £15 million.

James McMorrine, director, Carron Bathrooms said: “We’ve seen a steady increase in demand for our products as more people look to invest in major home and bath re-modelling projects.

“By automating our production, we’ve refined and upgraded our manufacturing to incorporate more modern techniques.

“This will not only improve our efficiencies, but it will also further refine the quality of our products, whilst helping to streamline the business for the future.”