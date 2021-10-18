Bathgate dental practice joins Clyde Munro

Surgeryl acquisition

By a Daily Business reporter |

Iain Henderson: taking a back seat

A West Lothian dental and aesthetics practice has become the latest business to be acquired by Scotland’s largest dental group.

Bathgate Dental Spa, which has around 8,500 patients is the latest to join Clyde Munro Dental Group.

The practice has grown to a team of 15, including five associate dentists who will all remain in place, while the sale will allow owner Iain Henderson to fully retire from general practice and to focus on his work for NHS Education.

Earlier this year, Clyde Munro became the first group to exceed 50 practices across Scotland.

With backing from Investec and Synova, it now comprises 52 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients and 400 staff.