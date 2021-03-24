Sole’s School for CEOs in global link with Winmark

Exec development

David Sole: ‘wider audience’

Former Scottish rugby international David Sole’s executive development firm has signed an exclusive global partnership.

The School for CEOs, based in Edinburgh will work with Winmark’s CEO Network to extend its interests worldwide.

Winmark is a C-suite peer network organisation that fosters relationships and collaboration among more than 700 organisations.

Members include more than 2,500 leaders from FTSE and Fortune companies, such as Google, Vodafone, ITV and Unilever.

“We are looking forward to working with Winmark, bringing our expertise in executive development, coaching and inclusive leadership to a wider audience of CEOs to help them respond to the challenges they face,” said Mr Sole, managing partner at School for CEOs which he set up with Patrick Macdonald ten years ago.

John Jeffcock, chief executive of Winmark, said: “The corporate landscape has definitely shifted over the past 12 months and there is an increasing appetite for development, collaboration and knowledge sharing across the C-suite and industries.

“We’re delighted to be working with School for CEOs to extend the network and support leadership teams in 2021 and beyond.”

Winmark provides management research while its academies focus on development and empowerment across functions and industries.