Clyde Munro acquires dental implant pioneer

Practice bought

Pioneer: Duncan Robertson

Glasgow dental group Clyde Munro is closing in on its 50th practice after adding Fairmilehead Dental Practice & Implant Centre in Edinburgh to its list of acquisitions.

Fairmilehead was founded by implant pioneer Dr Duncan Robertson who will become a member of Clyde Munro’s clinical development team.

Joel Mannix, business agent at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “It took just eight weeks from the offer being accepted to actual completion.

“With record interest levels received and the rapid timescale achieved for the purchase, this reflects the huge buyer appetite in the Scottish dental market at present, where demand outstrips supply.”

Clyde Munro was founded by Jim Hall in 2015 with the acquisition of seven practices.

Since then, it has enjoyed rapid growth and now comprises 47 practices across Scotland, with more than 400,000 patients.