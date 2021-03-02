Main Menu

Ban relaxed

Sainsbury’s Bank resumes self-employed loan deals

| March 2, 2021
Sainsbury's Bank hq

Sainsbury’s Bank at Edinburgh Gyle

Sainsbury’s Bank has relaxed its ban on issuing loans and credit cards to self-employed workers.

The Edinburgh-based bank stopped accepting applications from the self-employed last July in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Existing borrowers were not affected by the decision, but the bank did not accept new applications for credit cards and loans from the self-employed amid concerns about repayments.

Other lenders tightened lending criteria but Sainsbury’s was the only bank to exclude self-employed borrowers entirely.

In November it allowed self-employed workers to apply for personal loans under £25,000 and from 25 February the self-employed can apply for credit cards, although they are still excluded from personal loans of more than £25,000.

There is a requirement that applicants must hold a Nectar card with the supermarket group for at least six months before applying for a credit card.

, Money No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Rishi Sunak leaves Number 11

Sunak: pubs boost, online tax, green savings bond

Rishi Sunak: more help on way Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to confirm plans inRead More

For sale, sold, homes, housing, property

Forbes pressed to follow Sunak on property tax

Housing market in Scotland will ‘lose out’ says one agent (pic: Terry Murden) Scotland’s FinanceRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.