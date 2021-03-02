Macdonald boosts Summers-Inman Scottish operation

Consultancy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Return: Angus Macdonald.

Construction and property consultant Summers-Inman has strengthened its Scotland operation by welcoming back Angus Macdonald as associate director to head up its cost consultancy services.

Based at the company’s new Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Mr Macdonald’s arrival marks a return to the firm having previously worked for the company for four years from 2014 to 2018.

Mr Macdonald has worked in construction consultancy in Scotland for 27 years and is familiar with many aspects of the professional consultancy and contractor supply chains operating north of the border.

“It’s an exciting time to be rejoining Summers-Inman,” he said. “There is a lot of positivity around the company just now despite the challenges the country has faced.

“It’s a good fit for me and it feels good to be back. I know a lot of the people and how the business works and it was a familiar, friendly environment to come back into.

“There are a lot of plans to take the company forward in Scotland and I’m looking forward to being involved. We are in a good position with the client base we have and it’s a case of consolidating and using that base to take things forward with better times hopefully ahead.”

Mr Macdonald, who was born in Stornoway, returns to the business following three years at consultancy firm Arcadis.

He has a background in core cost consultancy, employer’s agent and development monitoring roles, including complex procurement procedures. With experience in the residential, student accommodation and university sectors, he also has varied refurbishment experience in live and operational environments.

He will primarily focus on and manage Summers-Inman’s established cost consultancy services in Scotland. This will include the management of services on the Wheatley Group technical consultancy framework, Hanover (Scotland) Housing Association framework for professional services, Kingdom Housing Association consultancy services framework and the Royal Bank of Scotland development monitoring surveyor’s supplier panel, including other public and private sector clients.

Mr Macdonald is an experienced assessor for The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) and will oversee the training of all staff progressing to chartered status, including apprentices and student placements.

Regional managing director Aynsley Cheatley said: “Angus is recognised in the local industry as being a first-class quantity surveyor and there is no one better placed to lead our teams, providing services on framework contracts and to other long-term established clients.”