CodeClan grads offered work with Scottish Tech Army

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson: ‘invaluable experience’

Graduates of Scotland’s digital skills academy CodeClan will have the opportunity to work alongside the Scottish Tech Army’s 1,200-plus developers on public sector and social enterprise projects as a springboard into new digital careers.

Scottish Tech Army was launched in April to harness the skills of the tech community to support organisations dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since launch, more than 1,200 volunteers have joined the iniative and worked on on more than 175 projects.

Alistair Forbes, founding director and CEO, said: “CodeClan graduates have found that working on these projects has given them a valuable opportunity to put the skills they gained at CodeClan to practical use, work with experienced technologists and build their professional networks.”

CodeClan, Scotland’s digital skills academy, has experienced record demand for its programming, data and bespoke courses this year and has produced more than 1,000 graduates since opening in 2015.

Melinda Matthews-Clarkson, CEO, said: “We are excited to formalise our partnership with Scottish Tech Army, which has already done so much important work for so many Scotland-based organisations that have faced incredible challenges because of Covid.

“For our graduates, working on real world projects can provide invaluable experience, experience which we can see has also helped many of them to secure employment.”