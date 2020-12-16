Taxi drivers protest at Scottish parliament

Protest planned

Drivers are calling for more support

Taxi drivers will converge on the Scottish Parliament today to demand more government support.

Unite Scotland is seeking the urgent release of the £19 million promised by the Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes last week and a commitment that continued support will be available.

Drivers will hold a ‘mobile demonstration’ to coincide with a meeting of the Rural Affairs and Connectivity Committee.

They are protesting over what they say is a lack of Scottish Government support compared to other public transport industries such as the bus and rail networks.

Last week, Unite Scotland released findings from a survey involving more than 200 taxi drivers across Scotland which showed that 30% of drivers have been unable to access any financial help from government support schemes and around 80% of taxi drivers have lost up to three quarters of their usual incomes due to the Covid pandemic.

Unite Scottish Secretary, Pat Rafferty, said: “It’s estimated that there are around 36,000 tax drivers across Scotland with the majority of them having dramatic cuts in their income with around a third having had access to no government support at all.

“We need urgent clarification and the release of the promised support from last week and a commitment to continue to support the trade.”

Unite Scotland wants a dedicated scheme providing grant support to self-employed/full time taxi drivers. It is calling for the suspension of licensing fees that are payable to local councils for the next 12 months.