Aldi unveils first click and collect stores in Scotland

Aldi is opening more stores in Scotland

Aldi is to introduce its click & collect service in Scotland for the first time as it announces a further four stores in Scotland next year, taking the total to more than 100.

The supermarket group said click and collect will be on offer following a successful trial in England.

This will be in addition to its Deliveroo partnership, which offers its on-demand delivery of Aldi products and is currently available at eight stores across Scotland.

It will open stores at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh, Thornybank Industrial Estate in Dalkeith, Portlethen Retail Park in Aberdeen and J24 Retail Park in Govan, while a store in Gateside Commerce Park, Haddington will replace the existing outlet.

A further seven stores will also be refurbished as part of the Project Fresh programme.

The company plans to expand its Scottish range, announcing a new target to hit 500 locally sourced product lines in the next two years.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “While our focus very much remains in bricks and mortar shopping, the launch of our Click & Collect service in Scotland is perhaps one of our most significant initiatives yet.”