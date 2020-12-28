Main Menu

Archangels adds Kinsler as investment holds up

| December 28, 2020

Archangels, the investment syndicate, has appointed Maureen Kinsler, the former chairman of intellectual property company Marks & Clerk, to its board.

Ms Kinsler, pictured, is a UK and European patent attorney with extensive experience of patent prosecution, handling many internationally diverse patent portfolios for a range of clients.

She specialises in photonics, semiconductors and computer-related inventions, having gained a first-class honours degree in physics and a PhD in semiconductor devices from Glasgow University. She also has an MSc in intellectual property law from Queen Mary and Westfield College, University of London.

In a year ravaged by Covid-19, Edinburgh-based Archangels saw direct investments in 2020 hold steady at £8.1 million against £8.2m last year and £10.9m in 2018.

Deals in which it was lead investor rose to £16.3m, from £14.8m last year, though significantly down on 2018’s total of £22.4m.

Eric Young, chairman, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop our portfolio companies from continuing to innovate and Archangels was determined to provide the support that they, and our new investee companies, needed.”

