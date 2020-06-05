Wood sets target for cutting greenhouse emissions

Carbon mission

Robin Watson: ‘science-based’ targets (pic: Terry Murden)

Wood, the global engineering and consultancy company, is to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

The Aberdeen-based company will formally submit its target to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a globally recognised body that champions ambitious corporate climate action.

Wood’s target will put the company on a trajectory twell beyond the 2-degree Celsius temperature goal identified by the Paris Agreement, as it continues to take action to reduce its carbon footprint.

Robin Watson, chief executive, pictured, said: “As a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a long-standing contributor to CDP Climate Change, we believe in the importance of setting science-based carbon reduction targets.

“As well as setting targets for Wood, we see a key role for our business in the global energy transition journey, applying our technical expertise and trusted experience to support the decarbonisation commitments of companies and governments in a range of industries.”

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the Worldwide Fund for Nature, and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments.