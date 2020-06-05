Victoria’s Secret plunges into administration

800 jobs at risk

By a Daily Business reporter |

Victoria’s Secret branch in Buchanan Street, Glasgow (pic: Terry Murden)

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret has seen its UK arm plunge into administration, raising concerns for more than 800 employees at its 25 stores.

The company had already furloughed 785 of its workers before appointing Deloitte which will seek a buyer for its assets, or re-negotiate its rents.

Deloitte administrator Rob Harding said: “This is yet another blow to the UK high street and a further example of the impact the Covid-19 pandemic is having on the entire retail industry.

“The effect of the lockdowns, combined with broader challenges facing bricks and mortar retailers, has resulted in a funding requirement for this business, resulting in today’s administration.

“We will now work with the existing management team and broader stakeholders to assess all options available for the future of the business.

“As administrators we’d like to thank them and all of the employees for their support, at what we appreciate is a difficult time.”