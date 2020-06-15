Main Menu

ground maintenance

Stewart-Brown steps up at Complete Weed Control

By a Daily Business reporter | June 15, 2020

Complete Weed Control, the Carluke-based ground maintenance and weed control specialist business, has appointed Kirsty Stewart-Brown as finance director. This follows the promotion last year of Colin Dunbar to operations manager.

Complete Weed Control provides ground maintenance and weed control along highways, construction sites, parks and other public areas throughout the Central Belt.

Having spent four years in the business as finance manager, her appointment as a director of the company reflects its significant growth and anticipation of future growth both this year and next.

Keith Gallacher, director of Complete Weed Control operations in the south-east and south-west of Scotland, said: “Kirsty’s contribution to our business has been epic.”

Ms Stewart-Brown said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed the four years I have spent working with Keith.

“I have spent many years running the finance and administration of a range of businesses, several of which were in the hospitality and leisure sectors. Complete Weed Control is a great business, with great people and a great future ahead of it.”

Complete Weed Control is a member of The Amenity Forum, the registered charity dedicated to promoting safe and sustainable practices in the industry, and has been certified by the newly-launched Amenity Standard.

