Online jobs support for ethnics hit by Covid

AAI scheme

Help on hand for BAME individuals

A six-week course is launched today providing employment and financial help to minority ethnic people adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Edinburgh-based social enterprise AAI EmployAbility (AAI), backed by the Scottish Government’s Wellbeing Fund, will deliver its first group event on 24 June via Zoom.

Transformational Coach, Reham Nsar, said: “Lockdown and the current discussions of racism and wider societal change has put a huge strain on home life and wellbeing.

“This project looks to address all of these issues head-on, and offer people a semblance of control through the current uncertainty.”

Project manager, Nick Murray, added: “Through our ongoing work with different BAME communities we know there is no one-size-fits-all solution for the various issues people currently face.

“This programme offers person-centred support and tools via online training and the emphasis is on enabling participants to take what they have learned, and apply it to their own lives within their individual culture and circumstances.”