DB Live: Tennent’s surge; Standard Life staff told stay home

Wednesday Update

7am: Tennent’s sees rise in off-trade sales

Total volumes at Tennent’s in Scotland during the April-May lockdown were down 42% while off-trade business rose 41% as brewers adjusted to the shift in consumption.

In a statement with annual results, Stewart Gilliland, interim executive chairman of parent group C&C Group, said: “The ongoing closure of the hospitality sector has material implications for our business and earnings potential, with approximately 80% of our revenue derived from the on-trade channel.

“An emerging trend from this shutdown however has been an immediate shift in consumption dynamics, resulting in increased demand in the off-trade channel. To capitalise on this behavioural shift, we have reallocated resources behind our Take-Home proposition and seek to optimise our business model in this channel.”

Operating profit for the year to end February rose 10.4%. The final dividend is suspended to conserve cash.

In Scotland, beer volumes performed worse than the wider GB market, declining by 1.7%. Value outperformed in Scotland, increasing by 1.3%.

Vertu sees deal opportunities

Robert Forrester, chief executive of car dealer group Vertu hinted at acquisitions as the sector recovers from the lockdown.

In a statement with its annual results, he said: “Due to the progress made in FY20, our financial strength, omnichannel capabilities, trusted relationships with manufacturers and strong team and culture, we will emerge from this crisis with an improved market share as the competitive landscape evolves and attractive consolidation opportunities emerge.”

Profit before tax fell from £25.3m to £7.3m while adjusted profit before tax came in at £23.5m in line with expectations, despite absorbing costs and losses of £0.7m in relation to recent acquisitions (2019: £23.7m). No final dividend is recommended.

6.45am Standard Life Aberdeen staff told ‘work from home’

Standard Life Aberdeen has told most of its 4,900 staff to work at home until the end of the year.

“While we are planning for a small number of colleagues to return to office working over the coming months, we have decided that the majority of UK colleagues should continue to work remotely until the end of the year,” Mike Tumilty, chief operating officer, wrote in an internal memo.

“One of the consistent messages across the UK is that, where possible, people should work from home if they can.”

6.30am: London to open higher

The FTSE 100 is expected to open higher following strong data on the Chinese economy.

Spread-better IG expects the blue chip index to add around 66 points at open after ending Tuesday’s session up 54 points at 6,220.

Investors are encouraged that the world’s second largest economy continued to rebound from its lockdown earlier in the year.

Asian shares leapt to a near three-month high as hopes of more stimulus and further easing in social restrictions around the world outweighed caution over a host of worries from the coronavirus to growing US civil unrest.

FTSE reshuffle to be announced

Scottish and British Gas owner Centrica, budget airline Easyjet, cruise firm Carnival and components company Meggitt will be ejected from the FTSE 100 this month after their shares were badly hit by the lockdown.

The biggest shake-up of the blue-chip index since 2016, will see them relegated in the latest quarterly reshuffle to be announced today.

They will be replaced by cyber security firm Avast, Ladbrokes parent GVC, B&Q owner Kingfisher and the emergency repairs firm Homeserve.

The reshuffle takes place on 22 June and is based on last night’s closing prices. A stock is relegated from the index if it is no longer one of the 110 most valuable listed companies on the stock exchange.

Those FTSE 250 firms that rise to 90th or above are automatically promoted.

The last reshuffle in March showed the growing difficulties in he tourism industry with the exit of European holiday company TUI.

British Airways owner IAG and InterContinental Hotels Group is expected to remain as a travel industry representative while Premier Inn owner Whitbread is edging closer to departure.

5am: Zoom rockets

A surge in homeworking around the world has seen revenue and customer forecasts rocket at Zoom Video Communications, a company few had heard of three months ago.

Full story here