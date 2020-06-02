Broomielaw plan to ease squeeze on quality offices

Carrick Square

The building will help ease the squeeze on Grade A space

Property developer Soller Group has submitted a detailed planning application for its 200,000 sqft Carrick Square office development, seen as part of the masterplan to revitalise the Broomielaw in Glasgow.

The 14-floor development, by Glasgow-based Mosaic Architecture + Design, is located on land used for car parking between Brown Street and Carrick Street.

Designed in a ‘U’ shape to maximise natural light, the development will help replenish the city’s depleted stock of Grade A space.

Nick Treadaway, founder and CEO of Soller Group, said: “With Glasgow’s development pipeline tightly constrained, the need for ambitious world-class office space, will be paramount in the drive to bring new investment and occupiers to Glasgow.”

Neil Haining, director of Mosiac Architecture + Design, added: “Key to our proposal is a new carefully-considered public plaza joining Brown and Carrick Streets with the new main entrance and providing much needed public green space to the area.

Soller Group has already completed a 301-bed student accommodation building in Glasgow city centre now let to the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.