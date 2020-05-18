Guilfoyle steps up as SHE director at Robertson

Construction

By a Daily Business reporter |

Infrastructure company Robertson has promoted Joe Guilfoyle to group director of safety, health and environment (SHE).

Currently responsible for SHE within the company’s construction group, Mr Guilfoyle will step up to manage excellence across both Robertson Group and Robertson Residential Group businesses spanning Scotland and northern England – including construction, housebuilding, infrastructure, engineering and support services.

Since joining the business in January 2019, he has helped develop and deliver its internal behavioural safety programme, influencing positive attitudes and behaviours and enhancing Robertson’s safety culture.

His experience extends more than 25 years in the construction industry moving from trade, to construction management to senior health and safety roles.

He has worked with several major contractors across the UK and will replace Ken Millar who has spent five years with the business during which he was instrumental in developing a culture built around health and safety.

Elliot Robertson, chief executive, said: “This is the natural progression for Joe as he’s proven himself to be a hugely valuable member of the senior SHE team.

“The critical role of health and safety is in the spotlight, more now than ever, as we navigate new ways of working that ensure the continued health, safety and wellbeing of our employees when they return to work across our businesses.”

Mr Guilfoyle said: “Health and safety has always been the number one priority for Robertson and that focus remains steadfast as our sites and offices adapt to new ways of working.”