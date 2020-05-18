Stem cell firm Collagen in talks with buyers

Biotech interest

Biotech company attracting interest

Stem cell company Collagen Solutions is talks with potential buyers following its decision to pursue options for maximising value for shareholders.

The Glasgow-based company said it has received indications of interest in buying the whole company, acquiring a stake, or refinancing the business.

In a statement to the stock market, the Aim-quoted company said it “looks forward to engaging with relevant parties in a constructive and positive manner with a view to optimising value for shareholders.”

Collagen announced its review on 16 April and set a deadline of 15 May for indications of interest.

It said there can be “no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made, or that any transaction will ensue.”