Main Menu

Biotech interest

Stem cell firm Collagen in talks with buyers

| May 18, 2020
Collagen

Biotech company attracting interest

Stem cell company Collagen Solutions is talks with potential buyers following its decision to pursue options for maximising value for shareholders.

The Glasgow-based company said it has received indications of interest in buying the whole company, acquiring a stake, or refinancing the business.

In a statement to the stock market, the Aim-quoted company said it “looks forward to engaging with relevant parties in a constructive and positive manner with a view to optimising value for shareholders.”

Collagen announced its review on 16 April and set a deadline of 15 May for indications of interest.

It said there can be “no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any offer will be made, or that any transaction will ensue.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland, Technology No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

1,700 carbon neutral homes plan for Edinburgh Park

How the scheme will look when completed Property developer Parabola is seeking permission to build 1,700 homesRead More

Ed Molyneux

FreeAgent chief says MPs missed chance to help contractors

Ed Molyneux: many freelancers will be disappointed A Scottish entrepreneur says MPs have missed anRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.