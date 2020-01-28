Irn-Bru returns to growth as AG Barr profits hit

Challenging year

Challenging year, but Irn-Bru has returned to growth

Irn-Bru maker AG Barr is expecting adjusted profit before tax to come in at the top end of current market expectations, just ahead of £37m, but down on last year’s £45.2m profit before tax and exceptionals.

Revenue for the year to 25 January 2020 is also expected to be lower at £255m, against £279m last time.

The Cumbernauld-based company has previously indicated that it faced a combination of challenging trading conditions during the year, particularly across the summer period.

In addition, following its 2018 volume-led strategy, across 2019 it adjusted its promotional and pricing position to align more closely with the market.

“While this had an expected impact on volume, it has delivered an increase in average realised price, re-establishing our consumer pricing position,” said the company in a trading update.

“Our Rockstar and Rubicon recovery plans are now being implemented, IRN-BRU has returned to growth in the final quarter and Funkin continues to perform strongly.

“We have completed the first phase of our business re-engineering programme. The associated exceptional costs in the period of £1.5 – £2m are expected to be almost entirely offset by a one-off exceptional gain related to the removal of a wind turbine at our Cumbernauld site.”

We enter the new financial year with confidence and a strong trading plan – Roger White, CEO

The business remains strongly cash generative and, as planned, a £30m share repurchase programme completed during the period. The balance sheet remains robust.

“The external landscape remains challenging, however we exit the year with encouraging trading momentum which we expect to continue into 2020.”

Roger White, chief executive, said: “Our focus remains the delivery of long-term value growth. We are taking action to reset our business and we enter the new financial year with confidence and a strong trading plan.”

AG Barr will announce its full year financial results on 24 March.

Market reaction

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “Today’s update from AG Barr should provide further reassurance to investors who were spooked by last year’s profits warning.

“The normally reliable company is contending with a challenging market, including tough comparators, the sugar tax, and unfavourable weather over the past year or so – but it is still managing to deliver, assisted by a very strong balance sheet.

“The turnaround plans for its Rockstar and Rubicon brands are positive moves, as is the business re-engineering programme.

“There is also a bullishness to this latest statement from AG Barr – underlined by the expectation that profits will come in at the top end of guidance – that suggests last year could be a temporary blip and the company is back on track.”