Farrpoint takes connectivity skills to Canadian market

First overseas venture

Andrew Muir: ‘excited to grow operations’

Digital connectivity firm FarrPoint has launched its first overseas office with the creation of FarrPoint Inc in Canada.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm said Canada shares with the UK many of the challenges associated with rural service delivery, government telecom policy, and the competitive landscape for mobile services.

After meeting government officials at federal and provincial levels, the company reaffirmed that this is a market it is well-placed to address.

Andrew Muir, CEO, said “We’re extremely excited to grow our operations internationally.

“Given our experience in the UK, we look forward to carrying that knowledge into the Canadian market, both in terms of driving out connectivity and also with the smart places agenda where our experience in IoT and 5G related projects are also directly relevant to Canadian cities and towns.”

FarrPoint chose Nova Scotia to begin its Canadian venture with advisory assistance from government agency Nova Scotia Business Inc. and is working with local associate and ex-VP of Rogers Communications, Bruce MacDougall to develop the FarrPoint business.