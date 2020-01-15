ASI global equities chief quits for family reasons

Change at top

By a Daily Business reporter |

Stephen Docherty: ‘class act’

Aberdeen Standard Investments has moved quickly to replace its head of global equities after Stephen Docherty decided to step down after 25 years for personal reasons.

Current deputy Dominic Byrne, who has been with the company for nearly 20 years, will step into the top job.

Mr Docherty issued a statement saying: “Having spent 25 years working for the same company and with many fantastic people it was a difficult decision to make, but it is the right one for me and my family. I leave with the global equity team in good hands with Dominic at the helm to take it forward.”

Byrne has been with ASI since 2000 and joined the global equity team in 2008. He is currently co-manager on the SLI Global Equity Impact Sicav which launched in 2017.

Martin Gilbert, vice chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen and chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, tweeted: “Sad that Doc is stepping down after 25yrs with the business but completely understand and support his decision. He is a class act and will be missed.”

ASI’s global equity team currently manages £8.9bn of assets for clients.